PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods, Inc. has partnered with Einstein Bros. Bagels to debut Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend, a new specialty seasoning that allows consumers to flavor any food like the national bagel chain’s most popular savory bagel.

The seasoning combines sesame seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, salt and poppy seeds. Each 1/4-teaspoon serving contains 5 calories and 70 mg of sodium.

“We’re proud to partner with the largest bagel retail company in America to capture the essence of its iconic Everything Bagel as a seasoning,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of B&G Foods. “With its mouth-watering mixture of savory garlic, sesame, poppy, onion and salt, Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend is the latest innovation in our growing portfolio of licensed seasonings, which is intended to give consumers new ways to experience their favorite brands as easy-to-use seasonings.”

The seasoning is available in a 7.5-oz shaker at Sam’s Club locations nationwide, with broader retail and online rollout to follow in early 2022.

“We’re thrilled to give Einstein Bros. Bagels fans the opportunity to sprinkle the bold flavor of our most beloved bagel on anything,” said Ernie Mattin, vice president of wholesale and CPG at Einstein Bros. Bagels, part of JAB Holding Co.'s Panera Brands family of restaurants. “Most importantly, consumers will now have the opportunity to experience the flavor of our Everything Bagel on foods beyond breakfast – like avocado toast, salads, baked goods, potatoes, eggs, popcorn and so much more.”

The release of Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend follows B&G's introduction of Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend in August.