LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Einstein Bros. Bagels has announced plans to introduce Party Bagels. The new product is set to debut at select locations nationwide on Nov. 12.

The national bagel chain has developed two flavors for its Party Bagels:

Churro — Starts with a donut, sliced and shmeared in the middle with sweet cream cheese buttercream frosting and coated on top with cinnamon sugar.

Chocolate Birthday Cake — Starts with a donut, sliced and shmeared in the middle with chocolate buttercream frosting, glazed with chocolate frosting and topped with confetti sprinkles.

Einstein said customers will have the option to order a la carte or the Party Pack, which includes four Party Bagels in any flavor combination of their choice.

“We wanted to bring a bit of fun to the breakfast table,” said Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Party Bagels are a sweet treat, done the Einstein Bros. Bagels way, that the whole family will love.”