CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is venturing beyond donuts to debut its latest innovation and a first for the brand: cinnamon rolls.

Available for a limited time, the treats come in an original variety and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch variety, developed in partnership with General Mills, Inc.

The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is made with yeast-raised dough rolled with cinnamon and then glazed with the chain’s signature glaze. Each roll contains 280 calories, 21 grams of sugar and 11 grams of fat.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll features yeast-raised dough rolled with cinnamon that is then glazed and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and finished with a cereal milk icing swirl. Each one contains 470 calories, 37 grams of sugar and 20 grams of fat.

“These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you’ll ever taste.”

Krispy Kreme Cinnamon Rolls are available individually or in a special four pack at participating shops across the US for a limited time.