READING, PA. — Unique Snacks has partnered with Albertsons Companies to expand the availability of its pretzels to more than 46 of the busiest airports in the United States. The company said its snacks are now available at Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market located in Philadelphia International Airport.

In addition to Albertsons, Unique Snacks has worked with several of the largest specialty retailers that operate stores in airports across the nation, including Paradies Lagardère and OTG.

“With all the changing regulations resulting from the pandemic and the Delta variant, our partnerships with Albertson Companies and other businesses that operate specialty retailers in airports across the nation enables us to assure busy travelers can enjoy their favorite healthy snacks on-the-go,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer at Unique Snacks. “We look forward to working with our partners to offer a greater variety of our all natural, healthy snacks to more travelers in additional locations.”

Unique Snacks Original “Splits,” Pretzel Shells and Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are non-GMO Project verified. The Sprouted Splits and Sprouted Shells are certified USDA organic.