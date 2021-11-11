MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has created a new ready-to-eat cereal exclusively for K-12 schools: Honey Cheerios. The new cereal features whole grain oat cereal with a touch of honey, is made without nuts and is gluten-free.

General Mills said the new cereal meets Child and Adult Care Food Program guidelines and is available in 2-oz equivalent grain cups and 1-oz equivalent bowlpaks. Honey Cheerios will be available in March 2022.

“Ready-to-eat cereals are a top source of whole grains for children and adolescents,” said Lesley Shiery, MS, RD, from the Bell Institute of Health and Nutrition at General Mills Foodservice. “The new Honey Cheerios checks all the boxes to give schools an option they can feel good about serving.”