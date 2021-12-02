CLEVELAND — The 72 Chocolate Collection has launched, featuring a product line that includes superfruit baobab combined with dark chocolate in a variety of formats.

The 72 Chocolate Collection includes three products:

Baobab Bites — chocolate snacks that blend fine dark chocolate with fruit centers and baobab. Baobab Bites are available in peach mango, pomegranate and strawberry varieties, and come in either 1.5-oz or 3.2-oz pouches.

Java Jolt — dark chocolates infused with baobab superfruit cover roasted espresso beans for a “sweet, bold and richly caramelized flavor experience,” according to the company.

Trail Mixes — dark chocolates are combined with nuts and fruits in 6-oz pouches. The mixes are available in two varieties, an Antioxidant Blend featuring almonds, dried blueberries, dried cranberries, pecans, raisins, dark chocolate drops and walnuts; and a Java Blend featuring almonds, dark chocolate covered almonds, dark chocolate covered espresso beans, raisins, unsalted cashews and dried cranberries.

“Chocolate doesn’t have to be viewed as a guilty pleasure,” said Don Greenberg, chief executive officer of The 72 Chocolate Collection. “From being packed with powerful antioxidants to potentially lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease, there are many benefits to dark chocolate that should not be overlooked. We want to change the story — and the chocolate experience — with The 72 Chocolate Collection.”

The products are gluten-free, keto-friendly and vegan, as well as preservative-free, non-GMO, kosher and low in sodium and sugar, the company said.