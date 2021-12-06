CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. on Dec. 3 held a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion at the company’s Chambersburg baking plant.

The project will add a production line at its existing facility while expanding with 260,000 square feet of new production space and the addition of a 16,000-square-foot cold dock. Martin’s said the dock will be used to “to supply frozen product for export to third-party international distribution partners.”

The expansion is the tenth at the company’s Chambersburg plant and follows two years of “significant growth” in Martin’s sales to retail customers and in its frozen international business.

Going back even further, the company said its business has enjoyed strong growth over the past 10 years in geographic distribution, product lines and in the incorporation of technology.

The project follows by four years an expansion of the company’s baking plant in Valdosta, Ga. Martin’s said the Georgia plant is once again operating at capacity.

“Building for the future takes intense planning,” said Tony Martin, president. “We take our responsibility to lead this company into the future very seriously because we know that this company supports the livelihood of hundreds of families and is an important supporter of our community.”

Martin’s product line includes a range of bread varieties, rolls and breakfast bread