NORWALK, CONN. — Pepperidge Farm, Inc., a subsidiary of The Campbell Soup Co., has expanded its Goldfish snacks lineup with the launch of Goldfish Mega Bites.

Described by Campbell Soup as “a bigger, bolder, cheesier reboot” of classic Goldfish, the crackers are geared toward adults. The new snacks are 50% larger than regular Goldfish and are available in 5.9-oz bags at a suggested retail price of $2.69. The crackers are available in two varieties: sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño.

The new Goldfish crackers continue a strategy initiated by Campbell Soup in 2021 to attract more adults. During the past year, the company introduced limited-edition Pepperidge Farm Goldfish with Frank’s RedHot sauce and Jalapeño Popper Goldfish crackers.

“This is the first time Goldfish has created a snacking experience specifically with ‘Grown Up’ tastes in mind,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks. “We’re at the start of a new chapter for the brand and are expanding our offerings and appeal to all age groups — in the college dorm, snacking at your desk, wherever that is these days — while remaining a snack for all families. We’re excited to keep creating bold and playful snacks and experiences.”