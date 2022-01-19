DES MOINES, IOWA – Kemin Industries has invested in Driftless Extracts LLC, a hemp producer, processor and ingredient supplier that is USDA certified organic. As part of a partnership between the two companies Kemin’s Human Nutrition and Health business will add Driftless Extracts’ full-spectrum hemp ingredients to Kemin’s current offerings of hemp-based ingredients.

“We are excited to be partnering with Driftless Extracts, a company that pairs its strong cannabinoid ingredient portfolio and extensive cultivation experience with a passion to shape a better future through sustainable solutions,” said Chris Nelson, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Des Moines-based Kemin Industries. “We look forward to accelerating innovation through hemp plant science, furthering our vision to sustainably transform the quality of life for people around the world.”

Driftless Extracts, Lone Rock, Wis., works with a grower network of farmers to produce hemp for use in personal and industrial products. The company offers raw hemp biomass; cannabidiol (CBD) smokable flowers that are less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which means the flowers are not marijuana; CBD distillate; and CBD isolate.

“We look forward to collaborating with Kemin to further lead and advance the science, production and supply of hemp-based cannabinoids throughout the world,” said Ed Liegel, CEO of Driftless Extracts. “Our shared company missions, dedication to sustainability and commitment to family values are well aligned, making this partnership a natural fit, built for the long term.”

The US Food and Drug Administration allows hemp extracts that do not contain CBD in foods, beverages and dietary supplements but not CBD since it is an ingredient in the FDA-approved drug Epidiolex. MBN