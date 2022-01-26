REHOVOT, ISRAEL — Liat Lachish Levy has been named chief executive officer at ChickP, Ltd., a food technology startup producing pure protein from chickpeas.

She joins the ingredient supplier from Diplomat, a sales and distribution company, where she spent more than nine years in a series of leadership positions. She most recently was head of the company’s global business knowledge unit. Before that, she was executive director of marketing and trade for Diplomat’s food category, where she led commercial marketing for brands including Heinz, Kellogg’s, Pringles and Skippy.

Ms. Lachish Levy joins ChickP on the heels of a $8 million Series A funding round, which will help the company expand commercialization of its chickpea isolates in multiple territories, including the United States, Europe and Asia. Created using an IP-protected extraction process, ChickP’s ingredients provide protein-infused functionality and a nutritional boost to a wide range of applications, including ready-to-drink beverages, dry-blend beverages, bars, dairy and meat alternatives, baked foods and more, according to the company.

“Completion of the current round of funding is an expression of confidence from our investors and partners in the company,” Ms. Lachish Levy said. “I am glad to join ChickP at this unique moment, and to lead business expansion into the global market.”

The company recently doubled the annual production of its concentrated chickpea isolate and signed agreements with distribution partners in the United States, Asia-Pacific and South Africa, she added. It also is exploring additional opportunities in other markets to bring its products into new categories and regions.

ChickP’s $8 million Series A funding round was led by a group of executive investors from Singapore under Genisys Capital Private, Ltd., and backed by Growthwell Foods, Ltd. with its leading investor, Temasek Holdings.