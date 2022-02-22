CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme announced it is partnering with Twix to release three new Twix bar-inspired donuts.

The three donuts were released on Feb. 21 at a select amount of Krispy Kreme shops throughout the United States.

The new flavors include a caramel cookie crunch bar donut, which will be filled with chocolate cream and a full-sized Twix bar. The companies have also released a caramel cookie crunch original filled donut, which is a chocolate iced donut with a salted caramel filling and topped with Twix pieces and dulce de leche. The limited-edition donuts also will be available in the mini caramel cookie donut, which is an original glazed mini donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Twix pieces.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide our fans an awesome donut experience, so we’ve partnered with another iconic brand — Twix — for the first time ever,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “We created mini and fun-size donuts made with Twix bars and then went even further to create a bar-shaped donut with a full-size Twix bar in the middle.”