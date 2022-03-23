BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co.’s Pop-Tarts brand is launching a snickerdoodle flavored toaster pastry this May. The new snickerdoodle flavor will be the company’s third cookie-inspired toaster pastry, joining the frosted chocolate chip and cookies and crème varieties.

Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts are a cookie-pastry hybrid with a snickerdoodle flavored filling and crunchy cinnamon sugar topping, according to the company.

“We know our fans love a ‘dessert for breakfast’ moment, so Pop-Tarts continues to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, donut and cake-themed lineups already on shelves,” said David Greci, senior brand manager, Pop-Tarts.

The snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will be available in retailers nationwide at the suggested retail price of $3.19 for a box of eight.