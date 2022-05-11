Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Today’s employees are looking for flexibility in their schedule for that enticing work-life balance. They want great pay and benefits and a job with a purpose. They want to enjoy going to their job, but they don’t want work to overwhelm their lives. Manufacturing doesn’t quite live up to those expectations, so the image issue bakery manufacturing had three years ago has only been exacerbated.

“In the past two years, we’ve seen a massive realignment in work,” said Rob Weber, chief people officer of Hostess Brands, Lenexa, Kan. “People called it the Great Resignation, but it was really a realignment because while we did lose a great deal of people in the workforce, a lot of it was people reevaluating what they wanted to do and the type of work they were willing to do.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Weber shares some of the strategies the company has tried to make their manufacturing jobs more appealing to the new demands of today’s workforce. The company has tried everything from financial incentives, employee roundtables and even re-thinking its scheduling for manufacturing positions. These programs have all been in an effort to make Hostess an employer of choice and communicate the value of a career in manufacturing.

Learn about how these programs have fared in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

