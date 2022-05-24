ST. ALBANS, UK — United Kingdom company Premier Foods is launching baked treats brand Mr Kipling in the United States for the first time. Since the late 1970s, Mr Kipling has held the title of “No. 1 cake brand” in the UK, according to Premier Foods. Started in 1967, Mr Kipling produces single-serve bakery style cakes and sweet treats for the UK market that are made with natural flavors and no high-fructose corn syrup, according to the company.

Available now in the bakery section of 219 Target retailers across the United States, Mr Kipling cakes may be purchased in lemon, chocolate, vanilla and salted caramel flavors.

“Mr Kipling is the perfect fit for the US market, filling the gap between consumers’ desire for high-quality sweet treats and the need for convenient, easy snacking formats,” said Diana Horwitz, US country manager for Premier Foods. “Our research revealed consumers are wowed by the quality of our cakes and how fresh they taste, plus they loved their look — the European patisserie aesthetic. These beautiful cakes are perfect for a coffee break at home or easy to slip into a backpack for snacking on the go.”

The individually wrapped, single-serve, layered and frosted sponge cakes are available in packs of six at the suggested retail price of $3.49 per package.