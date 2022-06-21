LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc. is launching a limited-edition snack called $TWINKcoin under its Twinkies snack cake brand. The new $TWINKcoin is a play on the current cryptocurrency frenzy and features coin-shaped cakes.

The cakes are similar to Twinkies in composition and flavor — featuring a vanilla sponge cake exterior and crème-filled interior — but have been made in a disc shape to mimic the shape of an enlarged coin.

The new $TWINKcoin snack cakes will be available at Walmart stores starting at the end of June for a limited time. They are distributed in boxes of 10 individually wrapped cakes at the suggested retail price of $3.49.