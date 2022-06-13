



CHICAGO — The newest salty snacks debuted at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo, with many exhibitors launching products with a classic salty-and-sweet combination.

Pladis North America’s Flipz brand debuted Flipz Clusterz, which combines chocolate clusters with salted pretzel pieces and caramel.

Taking salty snacks a different direction are companies like TH Foods' Crunchmaster crackers, which combine the savory flavors of avocado toast into one vegan snack.

Chunk Nibbles launched its 3rd generation family-recipe-product at the show. The sweet and salty snack mix contains pretzels, salted nuts and corn squares with a sweet coating.

From salty-sweet to umami, food manufacturers at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo debuted flavorful combinations for consumers looking for something new to add to their snacking list.