MINFORD, OHIO — Snack foods maker Benestar Brands LLC has announced plans to invest $2.5 million to expand its operations in Scioto County. As part of the investment, the company plans to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in the SOAR Business Park, adjacent to the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, in Minford.

Benestar said it plans to manufacture tortilla chips at the new plant. Additionally, the facility will serve as a regional consolidation center for pork snacks, which will continue to be produced in the company’s existing Portsmouth, Ohio, facility. The new plant will bring 40 new jobs to the region, Benestar said.

In addition to Minford, Benestar has operations in Chicago; Arlington, Texas; City of Industry, Calif.; Portsmouth, Ohio; and Saltillo, Mexico.

“We’re excited to expand our existing operations in Scioto County and be partnering with the Southern Ohio Port Authority and Scioto County Commissioners on expanding our physical footprint,” said Bruce Myers, president of Benestar Brands. “The region has proven to be a good business partner; receiving additional support from our partnership with OhioSE and JobsOhio. We see this as an opportunity to leverage the favorable logistics to both the Northeast and Southeast regions and leverage a local team with expertise in food production.”

The expansion is being supported by a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $100,000 JobsOhio Grant.