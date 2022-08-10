Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Sourdough certainly had a moment in 2020. With consumers stuck at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many of them tried their hand at creating their own sourdough starter kits and using it to create all kinds of baked goods. At the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), held in Las Vegas, Sept. 17-21, there will be many sessions addressing sourdough from every direction. At the Artisan Marketplace, crafted by Puratos, attendees will be able to hear from Karl De Smedt, librarian of Puratos’ sourdough library.

As sourdough librarian, Mr. De Smedt bakes with and studies the 135 sourdoughs Puratos has collected from around the world. Through this research, he hopes to gain a better understanding of how this ancient ingredient works so it can be reincorporated into the baking industry, both retail and commercial.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. De Smedt shares why he thinks sourdough is the future of baking and how it could bring bread-skeptics back to the bakery aisle.

“If we can prove scientifically that sourdough bread is better for you than yeasted bread, we might bring back these 10% of consumers who have said no to bread,” he said about the next frontier of sourdough research. “We can bring them back into the bakery, and that is a beautiful future for all bakers all over the world that people will come back to bread.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about the importance of sourdough and how it could be the key to the baking industry’s future.

