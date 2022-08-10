SAN FERNANDO, CALIF. — Better-for-you tortilla and baked foods company Mr. Tortilla has recently become the top-selling tortilla brand on Amazon in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, according to the company. Founders and brothers Anthony and Ronald Alcazar now are seeking more investment partners to support further market expansion after this rapid e-commerce growth.

“Embracing the e-commerce model was certainly a risk, but one that has really paid off,” said Ronald Alcazar, chief operating officer and co-founder of Mr. Tortilla. “It all stemmed from a love and passion for good guilt-free food, quality ingredients and delivering a product that customers want. The last few years have been a whirlwind for our team, but we have our sights set on even bigger goals. As a result, now is the perfect time to look for investors who can support us as we continue to make our dream a reality.”

Mr. Tortilla was started by the Alcazar brothers and their father, Tony Alcazar Sr., in 2012. The family’s goal was to merge artisan, home-cooked flavors with better-for-you ingredients. Alongside Mr. Tortilla’s flagship flour tortilla, the company sells many varieties of one and two carb tortillas, which have propelled sales growth on e-commerce platforms. In addition, Mr. Tortilla offers a selection of chips, baking mixes and dips.

“The fantastic customer feedback to our growing selection of products speaks volumes,” said Anthony Alcazar, president and co-founder of the company. “It’s now time to take Mr. Tortilla to the next level with the support of financial growth partners.”

Alongside direct to consumer sales, Mr. Tortilla also distributes products to international wholesalers and restaurants.