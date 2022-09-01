CHICAGO — Private equity firm Burlington Capital Partners (BCP) has acquired ingredient supplier Sokol & Co., Countryside, Ill., for an undisclosed sum.

Gladstone Capital Corp. partnered with BCP on the acquisition, providing senior debt financing and an equity co-investment.

“BCP is honored to partner with such a longstanding and reputable company and is excited to invest in growth to leverage Sokol's excellent production capabilities,” said Michael Baldwin, co-founder of BCP. “Sokol’s flexibility with materials, allergens, ingredients, pack sizes and order sizes positions it well to support emerging trends and innovation demanded in today's evolving market.”

The investment will enable Sokol to pursue expansion opportunities in its manufacturing and packaging capabilities, building on its wet-fill ingredient and retail-ready food product portfolio.

Sokol’s products, including sauces, dressings, marinades, frostings, fillings, nut butters and pastes, are supplied to food manufacturers and retail brands across the United States in bulk, retail and pouch formats.