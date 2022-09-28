VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA has appointed Nicolas Wahli as managing director for Cereal Partners Worldwide, UK and Ireland (CPUK).

In his new role, Mr. Wahli will be responsible for leading Nestle’s team dedicated to production and delivery of ready-to-eat cereal. He will oversee new product development as well as CPUK’s commitments to sustainability, such as the Nestle Wheat Plan, the company’s sustainable farming initiative in Great Britain. CPUK handles the full range of Nestle Cereals in the UK & Ireland.

Mr. Wahli has worked at Nestle for 20 years, 14 of which were at CPW. Prior to this appointment he was managing director for Cereal Partners UK Northern Europe. He joins the Nestle UK & Ireland leadership team led by chief executive officer Stefano Agostini.

“It’s a great privilege to be leading CPUK,” Mr. Wahli said. “It’s the biggest market for CPW globally and steeped in so much heritage. Many of our cereals are grown and produced here and are enjoyed by millions of families every day.

“My focus is on being sustainable and committed to better food, better lives and a better planet. It has never been more important to our consumers. I’m excited to continue our journey of supporting families and making breakfast better for everyone through our great brands.”

Mr. Wahli has a degree in hospitality and tourist management and lives in North London with his wife and two children. CPW is the international venture between Nestle and General Mills that produces breakfast cereals including Cheerios and Shredded Wheat.