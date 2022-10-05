THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. introduced a website to gather consumer feedback on its new products designed to extend its business beyond the bread aisle. The website, www.creationsbyflowersfoods.com, features Nature’s Own breakfast pastries and Dave’s Killer Bread protein bars and snack bars.

The site enables direct orders and delivery of trial products. Flowers said it aims to seek real-world consumer feedback through the website.

“Our test-and-learn process for new product innovation relies heavily on valuable feedback from our consumers,” said Joe Ewell, vice president of innovation at Flowers. “We want to hear what they like and what they don’t so we can ensure we are bringing the absolute best products to market.”

Flowers said the site was designed to gauge interest, collect sales data and solicit consumer feedback. Insights gathered, along with other more traditional research methods, will determine if and how new products are launched more broadly, the company said.

“Growth in the e-commerce space is an important focus at Flowers, so developing an e-commerce platform where consumers can trial and provide feedback on our latest innovations was a natural fit,” said Mr. Ewell. “The site gives us the ability to directly connect with consumers more apt to purchase online and seek their feedback. It also provides the flexibility to test new products on a smaller scale than what is required for an in-store trial.”

Flowers said the items featured on the site are the direct result of its agile innovation group, which was established in 2021 and tasked with accelerating the development of innovative, new products outside the company’s core categories.