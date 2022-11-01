LOS ANGELES — King’s Hawaiian is planning to invest more than $85 million to expand its sweet roll production in Flowery Branch, Ga, according to an announcement by Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia. The new facility will be located across the street from the company’s existing bread production plant in Hall County.

The new facility being built by Los Angeles-based King’s Hawaiian will house a 150,000-square-foot bakery with available space for future expansion. Slated to open in the fall of 2023, the baking plant will be hiring for more than 160 positions in management, maintenance, food safety, and quality control.

"Georgia has been an important part of King’s Hawaiian for more than a decade, and we are excited to expand our ohana by creating more than 160 new jobs in Hall County," said Mark Taira, chief executive officer. "Our partnerships with leaders in food science, manufacturing, and robotics from around the state of Georgia have been critical to King’s Hawaiian’s growth. A talented workforce and a supportive business environment make Hall County the perfect place to increase our investment in the state, and we look forward to continuing to spread the spirit of aloha through opportunities to give back to the northeast Georgia community for their support."

The company currently employs more than 700 people in Georgia. Due to production demand, King’s Hawaiian’s existing Flowery Branch facility operates on a 24/7 model.

