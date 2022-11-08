MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo, SAB de CV has committed to build a new baking facility in Zanesville, Ohio, according to JobsOhio, a private economic development corporation. Capital investment in the new location was listed at $430 million. The project will add 320 new jobs.

New positions at the baking plant will include production, packaging, shipping and receiving, support, administration and management.

