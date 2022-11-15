PARK CITY, UTAH — Breakfast and baked foods brand Kodiak Cakes, a subsidiary of investment firm L Catterton, appointed food industry veteran Valerie Oswalt as chief executive officer and board member. Ms. Oswalt succeeds Joel Clark, the company’s current CEO and co-founder, and Cameron Smith, president and co-founder. Both Mr. Clark and Mr. Smith will transition to sit on Kodiak’s board of directors.

“It is a privilege to lead a fast-growing, purpose-driven food company built on a mission to inspire healthier eating and active living,” Ms. Oswalt said. “Kodiak was founded with the belief that everyone involved is a part of the greater goal to inspire those around them to enjoy real, nourishing food, get outside and give their best no matter what the situation. I am inspired by the culture that has been cultivated by Kodiak’s founders and executive team since its inception and look forward to continuing to build upon it.”

Ms. Oswalt joins the company from Campbell Soup Co., where she was president of the Snacks division and a company vice president since 2020. Prior to Campbell, she served as CEO at trail mix and nut company Century Snacks. Ms. Oswalt’s earlier career included executive positions at both Mondelez International and Kraft Foods.

“Valerie’s people-first leadership style and deep industry experience uniquely position her to lead Kodiak into its next phase of growth,” Mr. Clark said. “I’m thrilled to pass the baton to someone our team unanimously felt was the right person for the job. Someone who not only will continue building upon the foundation we’ve laid at Kodiak but also become a member of the Kodiak family for years to come. I’m excited to continue being part of the company’s story as a member of the board.”