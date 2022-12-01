BECKER, MINN. — Seasoned pretzel brand Von Hanson’s Snacks is investing in manufacturing equipment to boost production and expand distribution. Started in 2017 as an offshoot of Von Hanson’s Meats, the snack business quickly evolved into its own enterprise requiring an independent facility, staff and fulfilment center, according to the company.

“While we have been very happy with the demand for this product line, it’s been a real challenge to keep the product moving out the shipping doors on-time, as our customers deserve,” said Jon Tennessen, owner and sales manager of Von Hanson’s. “We hate to turn anyone away from a good partnership, so it became evident that investing in this new seasoning and packaging equipment would enable the company to grow. We chose a brand that is known for accuracy and speed while being made in the USA.”

Von Hanson’s pretzels are available at select locations nationwide in seven flavors, including smoky barbecue, hot Buffalo, cinnamon crunch, tangy mustard, Parmesan, dill ranch and zesty herb.