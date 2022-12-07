CORTE MADERA, CALIF. — IWON Organics is expanding its assortment of protein-enhanced snacks with the introduction of ready-to-eat popcorn, formulated with organic coconut oil and pea protein. The new offerings join a lineup that includes puffed and crunchy snacks based on peas, beans and brown rice.

Mark A. Samuel, a serial entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, launched the business in 2016 with a broader vision to build a health and wellness platform. The brand’s Protein Stix and Protein Puffs, with flavors ranging from cheddar cheese to caramelized onion to Korean barbecue, contain up to 10 grams of protein and up to 5 grams of fiber per serving. The products are free of gluten and soy. Several options are non-dairy, too.

“With our Puffs and Stix, we have the highest level of protein in the category,” Mr. Samuel said. “Because we’re able to hit on organic, balanced nutritional profiles yet we deliver on taste and texture, it allows us to have this sliver of differentiation in what is really an extremely crowded space.”

The brand also offers Protein Crunchies, a range of gluten-free, ready-to-eat cereal with 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. The company’s products are sold in more than 5,000 stores nationwide, including Kroger, Wegmans, Sprouts Farmers Market and select Whole Foods Market regions.

Popcorn is a logical addition to the portfolio, Mr. Samuel said.

“I admittedly don’t eat snacks,” Mr. Samuel said. “I never realized how many people eat popcorn.”

Americans eat 14 billion quarts of popcorn, per the Popcorn Board. The global popcorn market was valued at $12.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass $20.1 billion in sales by 2027, according to Market Growth Reports.

IWON Organics Protein Popcorn is slated to debut in single-serve bags nationwide at Vitamin Shoppe and in multi-serve bags at regional grocers, Mr. Samuel said. Each serving has 5 grams of plant-based protein, which is added to the seasoning. Varieties include sweet and salty, white cheddar, and white truffle and sea salt.

The launch marks the brand’s transition away from seed oils, Mr. Samuel said. Existing recipes include sunflower and safflower oils.

“We’re going to move all the products off the back of this popcorn to non-seed oil by the early part of the year,” he said.