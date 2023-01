NEW YORK — Mars, Inc. subsidiary Kind LLC is debuting soft baked granola in two flavors: dark chocolate peanut butter and dark chocolate chunk.

Both soft granola varieties are gluten-free and made using a whole grain oat base. They are joining Kind’s portfolio of granola, which until now has featured crunchy clusters.

The soft baked granola is available on Amazon.com and nationwide for the suggested retail price of $5.99 per 11-oz bag.