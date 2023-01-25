HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is adding Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies to its sliced bread portfolio. The new bread is fortified with vitamins A, D and E and features approximately one cup of vegetables per loaf, according to the company.

“We know that mealtime can be a battle with picky eaters and little ones that aren’t exactly in love with vegetables,” said Jinder Bhogal, senior brand manager at Sara Lee Bread. “We baked up the idea for our new Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies with families in mind to offer a deliciously unique option that’s new to the bread aisle. Made with love — and a cup of vegetables per loaf — we hope our fans will enjoy incorporating this new offering into breakfast, lunch, snack time and beyond.”

The White Bread Made with Veggies is available at stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $4.49 per 18-slice loaf.