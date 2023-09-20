IRVING, TEXAS — Mission Foods, a subsidiary of Gruma SAB de CV, is adding to its portfolio of better-for-you products with three tortilla varieties.

Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas build off the brand’s Zero Net Carbs product line that launched in September 2022 and look to bring a touch of spice to health-conscious consumers. The company’s Carb Balance line also gains two entries, including chipotle fajita-size tortillas, with 1 gram of net carbs per serving, and flour burrito-sized tortillas for larger ingredient applications that have 4 grams of net carbs per serving. All three offerings are Keto certified and contain zero sugar, trans fats and cholesterol.

“Mission Foods' better-for-you line has become the go-to for families looking to serve delicious, high-quality, wholesome products,” said Juan Gonzalez, chief executive officer of Mission Foods. “With these new additions, we are thrilled to give consumers even more options and opportunities to achieve their nutritional goals without sacrificing flavor.”

The products are now available in select grocers, and the company is anticipating a larger national rollout over the upcoming months.

“Health-conscious choices don’t have to be boring, and Mission’s better-for-you line delivers the same delicious tortillas you love with exciting new flavors,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president of marketing and trade marketing at Mission Foods. “Our Carb Balance Burrito and Chipotle Fajita tortillas and Zero Net Carbs Sriracha Ranch tortillas reflect consumers’ desire for transparent, tasty products that align with their nutrition and dietary preferences.”