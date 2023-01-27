SAN FRANCISCO — Low-carb bread brand Hero Bread is expanding distribution in both retail and quick-service restaurant locations. The company’s products now will be available at retail at all Market District and Dom’s Kitchen & Market locations as well as at restaurants operated by Just Salad and Freebirds World Burrito.

Hero Bread has experienced rapid growth since breaking into the market in October 2021 as part of a partnership with Subway restaurants. By April 2022 the company’s Hero sliced bread and Hero kaiser rolls were made available for shipment direct to consumers. In October 2022 the company touted the fact its Hero classic white bread had climbed to Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in the white sandwich bread category. Most recently, Hero Bread unveiled its partnership with fast-casual chain Just Salad, noting it would be appearing on the restaurant’s permanent wrap menu.

“I started Hero to create delicious bread and baked goods that give people the freedom to eat what they want,” said Cole Glass, founder and chief executive officer of Hero Bread. “Launching Hero products in new channels with such reputable restaurant and retail partners aligns perfectly with what we’re hoping to achieve at Hero Bread, increasing accessibility to our great tasting options for consumers nationwide.”

As part of its latest growth strategy, Hero Bread said its sliced white bread, tortillas, burger buns and hot dog buns will be available at all Market District locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. Meanwhile, its tortillas will be available in both Dom’s Kitchen & Market locations in Chicago.

The company’s Hero tortillas will be featured at all Freebirds World Burrito locations in Texas.