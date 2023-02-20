INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Crunch, a better-for-you brand of Catalina Snacks, Inc., is expanding its seasonal flavor selection with the limited-edition launches of a lemon crème sandwich cookie and a berry-flavored cereal.

The lemon crème sandwich cookies feature 2 grams of sugar, 5 grams of net carbs and 4 grams of protein per serving. The Triple Berry Blast Cereal features berry-flavored cereal squares that are made using plant-based, gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO and keto-friendly ingredients.

Both products are available online and at select retailers nationwide.