MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill has introduced its latest specialty pizza and pasta flour. The “00” Flour (or “Double Zero Flour”) is for restaurant-quality Neapolitan-style pizza and pasta made at home.

Interest in cooking pizza at home has grown in the last few years and consumer interest in “00” Flour has grown by more than 174% since 2020, according to Bob’s Red Mill.

“While ‘00’ Flour is an essential ingredient for professional chefs, it hasn’t been easily accessible to the home chef before now,” said Ally Borozan, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Bob’s Red Mill.

The “00” Flour is used to make dough for both thin and crispy pizza crust with bubbly edges and a smooth pasta that’s easy to chew. The flour’s high gluten content makes for highly elastic dough that doesn’t require much kneading and is still tender enough that it won’t become tough or rubbery when it’s being stretched or rolled, according to the company. Bob’s Red Mill’s innovation team tried out the “00” Flour in a traditional home oven at 450-500°F and in a specialty pizza oven at 750-800°F, with both yielding “spectacular results.”

“As the No. 1 specialty flour brand in the US, we pride ourselves on bringing an extensive line of flours to all, from our artisan bread flour to our gluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour,” Ms. Borozan said. “This new product is a perfect addition to our lineup.”

“00” Flour is available on Amazon.com and in select grocery retailers.