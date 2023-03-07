The baking community came together Feb. 28 to March 2 in Chicago for the American Society of Baking’s (ASB) BakingTech 2023 to share information, see old friends, meet new ones and celebrate the best in the business.

After serving ASB for more than a decade, Kent Van Amburg, executive director, retired at the end of the event, thanking members for their support and looking forward to spending more time with family and fishing. Kristin Spriggs now takes the reins of the organization and said she’s eager to explore opportunities to enhance ASB’s service to the industry.

The society inducted six new members into the Baking Hall of Fame for their accomplishments and service to the industry. They are Frederick E. Cooper, Flowers Foods and CooperSmith Inc.; Joseph M. Day, Joseph M. Day Co. and Banner Engineering & Sales Inc.; Harold Flynn, Flynn Burner Corp.; G. Michael Gude, Sosland Publishing Co.; and Louis Rotella Sr. and Louis Rotella Jr., Rotella’s Italian Bakery Inc.

Receiving the Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service and leadership to the society was Rowdy Brixey, founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc.