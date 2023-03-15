ANAHEIM, CALIF. — ADM unveiled its new direct-to-consumer food ingredient line at Natural Products Expo West, held March 7-11 in Anaheim. The debut of Knwble Grwn complements the Chicago-based company’s ongoing sustainability initiatives by advancing regenerative agricultural practices.

The product line, inspired by a women- and minority-led team at ADM, includes flaxseed, hemp seed, flax oil, hemp oil and quinoa. ADM is partnering with small, local and traditionally underrepresented farmers, including veterans, Indigenous Americans and other diverse growers, to produce the crops using practices that help protect the environment.

“Our focus with Knwble Grwn is to provide consumers products that are people centered, planet conscious and purpose driven,” said Jaime Goehner, ADM commercial manager. “ADM’s supply chain leadership enables us to source ingredients from farmers who share our passion for regenerative agriculture.”

The farmers receive financial incentives for adopting regenerative agricultural practices, which may include minimizing soil disturbance, improving soil structure and quality, continuously covering bare soil, maximizing biodiversity and responsibly managing inputs, including nutrients and pesticides, according to the company.

“We want to collaborate with these growers because they recognize the positive impact regenerative ag practices can have on their land,” Ms. Goehner said. “Knwble Grwn products can provide farmers an alternative crop to grow in their rotation to further enhance biodiversity and soil health.”

Paul Overby, a farmer based in north central North Dakota, is working with ADM to produce flax for the brand.

“The Knwble Grwn brand is taking exactly the right approach,” he said. “The concern for the farmer, the concern for having a high-quality product that’s raised right, the concern for the environment and the concern for the customer, that’s the type of program we want our farm to be a partner with from here on forward.”

Knwble Grwn products are sold at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.