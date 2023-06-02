BELOIT, WIS. — Kerry has launched an alternative to sugar and stevia called Tastesense Advanced.

The ingredient is aimed at the low and zero-sugar product market and delivering sweetness, full-bodied mouthfeel and sustainability benefits, the company said.

Tastesense also features plant derived materials and is available in kosher, halal and vegan options.

“We are excited to introduce our new Tastesense Advanced range that addresses sweetness optimization and delivers high levels of sugar reduction, reaching beyond 50%,” said Ian McGarvey, senior vice president of technology and innovation for taste at Kerry. “This new solution is more advanced compared to single ingredient solutions, offering added benefits across sustainability, taste and health.”

Tastesense Advanced was developed by researching solutions that may satisfy consumers’ taste preferences in low or no sugar products.

“Our research has shown that consumers love the taste of sugar but are looking to reduce their intake for health reasons,” Mr. McGarvey said. “They are concerned around the artificial solutions used to replace sugar and are asking for natural ingredients. We understand that taste is a crucial factor in low- and no-sugar products and with Tastesense Advanced, we believe we have provided an excellent solution that will allow manufacturers to create the products consumers want.”