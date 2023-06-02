DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc. has added two dessert-inspired flavors to its think! brand of high-protein multi-purpose snack bars: Boston crème pie and chocolate mint. The bars are gluten-free and made with no artificial flavors or colors, the company noted.

Boston crème pie is described as a “layer decadent crème and chocolate for a rich, dessert-inspired flavor” with 15 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar while chocolate mint is described as a candy bar substitute that “combines the cool, refreshing flavor of mint with rich, decadent dark chocolate flavor for a taste that’s utterly indulgent” and has 230 calories, 20 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and no sugar.

“Consumers are seeking on-the-go nutrition and looking for high protein snack options that support their busy lifestyle but don’t sacrifice taste,” said Perri Gordon, vice president and general manager of Glanbia Performance Nutrition’s healthy lifestyle brands. “Our new dessert-inspired flavors of Boston crème pie and chocolate mint offer a delicious treat that doubles as a protein-rich snack.”

Both flavors are available in single count bars for $2.29 and in five-count boxes for $9.99.