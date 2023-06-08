BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Pringles is reimagining its potato crisps with a line of multigrain and sweet potato-based snacks.

The brand’s Harvest Blends crisps are aimed at consumers seeking the usual crispy, crunchy texture of Pringles mixed with unique flavor profiles. Available in varieties like multigrain Farmhouse cheddar, multigrain Homestlye ranch, sweet potato sea salt and sweet potato smoky BBQ, the products are launching in retailers nationwide this month.

“From our classic favorites to our sizzling Scorchin' collection — Pringles fans have long enjoyed our great taste and insanely accurate flavors,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. “With our new Pringles Harvest Blends collection, we’re ecstatic to bring our fans an elevated tasting experience — one that is both familiar with the bold flavors our fans know and love, and completely unique with its irresistibly crunchy texture and flavorful blends of sweet potato and multigrain.”