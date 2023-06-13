LUXEMBOURG — CSM Ingredients is expanding its presence in the United States with the debut of its Hi-Food unit. Headquartered in Parma, Italy, Hi-Food specializes in the research, development and production of natural value-added ingredients for the food industry.

Hi-Food’s product portfolio includes: fibers and new generation vegetable proteins; extruded textured vegetable proteins; substitutes for sugars, salt, eggs, palm oil and animal fats; natural shelf-life extenders; and systems for vegan sauces and dressings.

“At CSM, our commitment to be a net-positive ingredient tech platform continues, and we are working tirelessly to identify new opportunities to contribute to a new sustainable and nutritionally balanced food industry evolution,” said Aldo Uva, chief executive officer of CSM Ingredients. “I am proud of our group’s continued expansion within the United States by building on 2022’s entry in our platform of the US-based Parker Food Group. Hi-Food USA marks another significant step for us as we create an integrated presence in a dynamic and stimulating ingredients market.”

Massimo Ambanelli will lead Hi-Food USA as chief commercial officer. Mr. Ambanelli will lead a local development team focused on developing a tailored assortment of ingredients specifically for the US market. CSM said the US team’s primary areas of focus will be savory ingredients and bakery/sweet ingredients.

Founded in 2012 by Giampaolo Cagnin, Mr. Ambanelli and Emanuele Pizzigalli — in close collaboration with the University of Parma — Hi-Food has since grown by developing innovative solutions in the world of functional ingredients for the plant-based and clean label food industry. CSM acquired Hi-Food in February 2022.

In October 2022,

. The complex of about 64,500 square feet features spaces dedicated to producing and developing ingredients for the food and beverage sectors. The investment came close to €20 million ($19.6 million).