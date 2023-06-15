TRALEE, IRELAND — Kerry Group PLC has opened a taste facility in Karawang, Indonesia. The 538,195-square-foot facility delivers localized products to fast-growing markets and thus expands the company’s “taste offering” in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Kerry said the facility is the company’s largest greenfield investment in SEA and will support its food and beverage customers in all food categories. The facility consists of a manufacturing site, a research development pilot plant and a sampling hub and features a wide range of process technologies that will “enable the creation of authentic taste experiences, inspired by popular local and traditional cuisines,” according to Kerry.

Kerry also has prioritized sustainability initiatives across the entire facility and all of its utility equipment has been designed to the latest energy efficiency standards as part of the company’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, the company said.

“As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is in a unique position to support the regional market,” said John Cahalane, president and chief executive officer of Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “Our cutting-edge Karawang facility will spearhead creation of the next generation of sustainable food and nutrition in Asia, with a focus on taste, functionality, health and wellness. With our sustainability initiatives, we aim to minimize the environmental impact of our activities, while fostering positive social impact through local employment and community engagement. The opening of the Karawang facility is a significant step forward in realizing our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition. Innovating with our customers, we will create delicious products with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact for the planet. Working together, we can usher in a new era of sustainable nutrition.”

According to Kerry, the SEA taste market has an estimated value of close to €1 billion ($1.08 billion), making it worthwhile for companies that prioritize development and innovation in the food and beverage industry. The Indonesian government’s “Making Indonesia 4.0” initiative also has underscored the significance of the food and beverage sector in advancing the nation toward becoming one of the world’s top 10 economies by 2030.