LOUISVILLE, KY. — Health and wellness brand Alani Nu, founded by internet influencer Katy Hearn, is launching a revamped line of protein bars. Available in peanut butter and jelly, Rocky Road and caramel crunch flavors, the bars contain 15 to 17 grams of protein per serving and are 220 calories or less.

According to the company, the bars are softer, chewier and more gooey than the brand’s first iteration of the product — changes that were made based on consumer feedback.

“Our goal was to give our community what they’ve been asking for — a softer, chewier bar in fun and delicious flavors and we’re just so happy to be able to give them that,” said Ms. Hearn, founder of Alani Nu. “We’re excited to have our Alani Fam get their hands on these bars; we know they’re going to love them.”

Alani Nu protein bars are available at The Vitamin Shoppe, GNC stores and the company website for $29.99 per 12-pack or $59.97 for a bundle that includes 12 of each flavor.