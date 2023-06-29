LENEXA, KAN. — In Hostess Brands, Inc.’s 2022-23 Corporate Responsibility Report, “Inspiring Moments of Joy with Transparency and Progress,” the company noted its advances in product nutrition, like launching more low- and no-sugar snacks under the Voortman brand, and environmental preservation, such as reducing total water usage by 2.5% and normalized water usage by 4.2%, and removing the tin tie from Donettes packaging. In addition the company’s acquisition of an Arkansas production facility will provide the chance to remodel it as a “bakery of the future” in sustainability terms.

In 2022, Hostess focused on developing more products made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and artificial colors. The company also turned to portion control as a pillar of nutrition, launching snacks such as individually wrapped Baby Bundt cakes and snack-portioned Bouncers. Looking into 2023, the company plans to maintain its focus on portion control, already seen in the recently launched, individually wrapped Hostess Kazbar.

Hostess also zeroed in on product marketing, pledging with 19 other food, beverage and quick-service restaurant companies to not advertise to children under the age of 13 except in instances when advertising supports products that comply with the Children’s Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative’s (CFBAI) Uniform Nutrition Criteria. Looking ahead, Hostess has announced a 2023 partnership with SeeHer, a company with the mission to increase accurate portrayals of women and girls in marketing, media and entertainment.

“At Hostess Brands, we put corporate responsibility at the heart of everything we do, and I’m proud of our team for the actions they have taken to advance our journey as a socially responsible company,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess. “This report demonstrates our tangible commitments to our stakeholders, including the communities in which we live and work.”

Supply chain safety and sanitation remained a priority for Hostess in 2022, and all seven of its facilities received an A+ or higher rating in audits performed by the British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS), an average the company plans to maintain in 2023.

“We continue to emphasize transparency and progress as we work to enhance our food quality and safety standards throughout our company,” Hostess said. “We are actively engaged in responsible product marketing strategies and are actively working toward our responsible sourcing agreements.”

On the sustainability front, Hostess utilized packaging innovations to decrease the company’s carbon footprint. According to Hostess, 100% of the company’s folding cartons and corrugated packaging in 2022 was recyclable and around 50% of the corrugated packaging used was sourced from post consumer recycled content.

“In 2022, we removed 1 million lbs of material from our packaging, 585 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent,” the company said in the report.

