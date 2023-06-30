ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread is launching Panera Grocery Rewards — an online points system to promote the company’s consumer packaged goods (CPG) business and MyPanera loyalty program. When consumers spend $20 on Panera products at the grocery store, they can scan their receipt into the Panera Grocery Rewards app and receive a $5 credit toward an in-cafe purchase. The program is set to run through this fall.

Panera’s CPG line debuted a packaging redesign and expanded its portfolio last fall to include bread, bagels and muffins. The company offers packaged foods across several categories, including refrigerated soups, refrigerated macaroni and cheese, refrigerated salad dressings, packaged coffee, artisan bread and bagels, refrigerated bowls and refrigerated flatbread pizza. The Panera Grocery Rewards promotion applies to all the company’s grocery products.

Consumers can find Panera CPG products at retailers nationwide, including Publix stores, Kroger markets and Walmart.