YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp. named John Skadorwa chief operating officer upon the retirement of Jeff Scott, who is leaving the company after a six-and-a-half-year tenure.

Mr. Skadorwa has more than 25 years of experience in a variety of industries, including military, construction, energy, aerospace and manufacturing.

He most recently served as a program management director on Blue Origin’s BE-4 Rocket Engine Program in Kent, Wash., which provides propulsion to next-generation launch vehicles. While there, he focused on the effectiveness, efficiency and quality of the engines produced.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to join Kwik Lok and support them as they amp up the diversification of their offerings, as well as provide new and sustainable options for their customers,” Mr. Skadorwa said.

Mr. Skadorwa earned his MBA degree from Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.