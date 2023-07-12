YORK, PA. — JLS Automation named Michael Cothran as regional sales manager, Southeast, to support and grow sales in the Southeast US territory.

“Michael is a driven sales engineer,” said John Kertesz, director of sales, JLS South. “His industry experience in applications engineering, especially with secondary packaging, will certainly be an asset to our team as we continue to look for new opportunities.”

Mr. Cothran has spent the past decade in a variety of sales and engineering roles, including positions at Nomaco and BluePrint Automation.

JLS Automation provides custom vision-guided robotics for food packaging, including equipment for both primary and secondary packaging systems.