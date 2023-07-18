CRANBURY, NJ. — Innophos is exhibiting its Levair family of baking solutions at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) event from July 16 through July 19 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago at booth S2810.

Levair is a family of baking solutions that may help address challenges for the baking industry such as reducing waste, improving texture and volume and improving profitability, according to the company.

The products include Levair Extended Shelf Life, Levair Stabilize, Levair Fortify, Levair Classic Sodium Aluminum Phosphate (SALP) and Levair Select.

“Our team is excited to return to IFT23 to highlight our wide range of food and beverage solutions that are backed by science and technology,” said Sherry Duff, senior vice president of marketing and technology at Innophos. “Dr. (Karen) Winkowski’s presentation is incredibly relevant as commercial bakers look for new ways to improve their bottom line and meet consumer demands that are reshaping the baking industry.”