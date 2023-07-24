NEW YORK — Better-for-you dough brand Yough is launching its flagship two-ingredient pizza dough made with yogurt and organic wheat flour on the company website for direct-to-consumer purchase. Founded by a group of friends with health-related dietary restrictions, Yough’s frozen products include cheese pizza, turkey pepperoni pizza, a plain crust for customizing and a tube of unshaped plain dough for more cooking options.

“We knew two-ingredient dough was taking off but felt there had to be an easier way for consumers to enjoy it while also making it cleaner and more delicious,” said Jason Miller, co-founder and chief operating officer of Yough. “We’re starting with frozen pizzas and dough, but Yough’s ultimate goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of what comfort food can be, while prioritizing health and flavor.”

The pizza dough, based off two-ingredient dough recipes that have gone viral on TikTok in recent years, offers lower calories and carbs in addition to a higher protein content per serving than other plant-based and traditional pizza crusts, according to the company. Yough also is donating an undisclosed percentage of proceeds to the For Everyone Foundation, which supports people with paralysis-related disabilities.

“Yough allows you to eat the foods you love, and still feel great afterwards,” said Mike Rolland, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yough. “We started with pizza because not only is it one of America’s favorites, it’s ours as well. Yough embodies the belief that you can have your cake and eat it too, or in this case — pizza, pretzels, bagels, cinnamon rolls or other treats.”