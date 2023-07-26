KANSAS CITY — New hires at Scoular and ADM headline key personnel moves taking place across the food industry. The moves include:

April Garski has been promoted to plant manager of the Grand Island, Neb., location for Toronto-based McCain Foods. She has been with the company for almost 27 years, holding a variety of roles, including machine operator, process control coordinator, process engineer, quality control manager, production manager and senior production manager. Ms. Garski received a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and general management from Lakeland University.

John Cooper has joined Salt Lake City-based Stoneground Bakery as vice president of research. Earlier, he was a business owner at Industrial Bakery Solutions. Prior to Industrial Bakery Solutions, Mr. Cooper was global director of Lallemand and director of operations at French Gourmet, Inc. He was also senior director of research and commercial development at Canada Bread Co., Ltd. and director of baking and business development at HAVI.

Sean Costello has been named operations director at Scoular, Omaha, Neb. He was previously head of production operations & FSQA at Wild Fork Foods. Prior to Wild Fork Foods, Mr. Costello spent almost 10 years at Bay State Milling Co. as a plant superintendent and plant manager and almost 11 years at ADM as a maintenance manager and milling superintendent. He was also a maintenance manager at Conagra Corn Processing. Mr. Costello received a bachelor of science degree in milling science and management from Kansas State University.

Domenico Santoianni has been promoted to director of milling operations in Canada & Caribbean for Chicago-based ADM. He was previously a plant manager at the company since 2013. Mr. Santoianni received a bachelor of engineering degree in chemical engineering from McGill University.

Timothy Rossini has been promoted to chief integration officer at Post Consumer Brands, Lakeville, Minn. He was previously a chief financial officer at the company since April 2007. Mr. Rossini received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Saint John’s University.

Niels E. Hower has joined Beneo, Mannheim, Germany, as a member of its executive board of directors. In his new role, Mr. Hower will be responsible for the company’s portfolio of plant-based proteins, including its plant-based texturizing solutions company Meatless. Prior to Beneo, Mr. Hower co-founded Doctor Chococo, a nutrelligence GmbH & Co. KG brand known for launching the first milk chocolate containing vitamin D. He received a master of business administration degree in sales and marketing, organization and computer science from the University of Passau.

Jeremy Egle and Jared Goldstein have joined Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Northbrook, Ill. Mr. Egle has been named Southwest national account manager of flavor sales at the company’s headquarters. In his new role, Mr. Egle will oversee Bell’s accounts portfolio and expand the company’s pipeline throughout the Southwest region. Mr. Goldstein has been named culinary technologist for the Bell’s culinary applications team at the company’s headquarters. In his new role, Mr. Goldstein will work cross-functionally to design unique customer experiences that demonstrate Bell’s flavors and technologies.