WASHINGTON — The American Bakers PAC has named Keri Ann Hayes, director of PAC and campaign resources for Husch Blackwell Strategies, to lead the charge in expanding the organization’s impact, increasing donor support and involvement and escalating engagement with elected officials.

Husch Blackwell Strategies is a national government relations and state affairs firm with offices in 10 cities across the United States. Ms. Hayes advises corporations and trade association clients on PAC development and growth and customized giving programs for boards and executives.

“Keri Ann is a respected and accomplished political executive with proven success leading corporate and trade association PAC and political programs,” said Stephanie Tillman, American Bakers PAC chair and chief legal counsel and corporate secretary of Flowers Foods, Inc. “Her strategies help clients raise more capital to super charge their advocacy programs, making her an excellent fit for our already very successful PAC program.”

Ms. Hayes served as a political aide for former Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri for nearly 20 years, executing many fundraising strategies and supporting party-building activities. Earlier, she was director of corporate giving for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and spent time as a finance director for various political campaigns.

“The American Bakers PAC has updated its giving strategy by contributing to candidates early in the cycle to use PAC contributors’ dollars in the most impactful way,” Ms. Tillman said. “We are confident Keri Ann and the Husch Blackwell Strategies team will be exactly what is needed to usher in the next growth era of the American Bakers PAC.”