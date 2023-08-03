HOBOKEN, NJ. — Hain Celestial Group is moving to a new headquarters in Hoboken, NJ.

The new location will serve as the hub for its global headquarters. The health and wellness, better-for-you focused company, currently headquartered in Lake Success NY, has offices and manufacturing locations in the United States, Canada, Europe and other international locations, which will serve as “spokes” for team members, according to the company.

The new location also will serve as the main location for Hain’s Innovation Experience Center. The center offers Hain’s products, consumer insights and a place to innovate opportunities.

“Hain’s hub-and-spoke work model enables broader team collaboration and greater connectivity as a global enterprise,” said Wendy Davidson, chief executive officer for Hain Celestial Group. “It also provides us the ability to recruit the very best talent, regardless of where they are located.”

The facility is expected to be open in fall of 2023.